Man threatens woman with bat

Police made contact with a woman on Monday at a business on the 1600 block of East Main Street. The woman told Officer Martin Suarez that her child's father, later identified as Tomas Salinas Jr., walked up to her at an apartment complex, threatened her with a bat, and stole her keys and cell phone. Police located Salinas at his residence with the stolen items and the bat. He was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. Salinas was charged with terroristic threat and theft of property.

Mother of a 6-day-old infant assaulted

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Staples in reference to a disturbance on Monday. When officers Jon Jaramillo and Hector Perez arrived they made contact with the victim and the suspect who was identified as Luis Vela III. According to the victim, Vela was getting aggressive and she ran across the street to protect her 6-day-old infant and to avoid conflict. A witness told police that Vela was seen pushing the victim before police were called. Vela continued to yell at the victim. When placed in handcuffs and in the patrol unit, he began to kick the barriers in the unit. Vela was arrested for simple assault family violence, and resisting arrest and transport.

Unwanted woman breaks window

Zoey Casas was arrested Friday for criminal trespass habitation and criminal mischief in connection with a disturbance on the 300 block of Newberry Street. The homeowner told police that Casas entered his home asking for crack cocaine. The homeowner's son began to yell at Casas to leave. Casas refused to leave. Before she left, Casas picked up unknown object and throw it at a bedroom window. She was taken to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports