David Silva, president of the Prosperity Bank, presented Alice Independent School District superintendent and school board trustees a check for the total cost of a new digital marquee.

During Monday night's regular school board meeting, David Flores, AISD chief financial officer, announced that Silva had decided to partner with the district to cover the total cost of the Alice High School's new marquee.

Silva handed Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough and trustees a check for $39,245.

The current marquee was having technical issues and was no longer working to get out important school information.