Interstate 35 (Hays County): The northbound right lane will be closed between York Creek and Centerpoint roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Northbound Exits 199 (Posey Road) and 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The right turn lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Little Texas Lane and the William Cannon Drive exit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating frontage road closures at Oltorf Street in all directions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The frontage roads will be reduced to one lane in each direction at St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating double northbound lane closures between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and the Oltorf exit (No. 232) and following entrance ramp will also be closed. The two left lanes will be closed in both directions between U.S. 290 and Hermitage Drive from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound left two lanes will be closed between Woodward and Oltorf from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed between Oltorf and U.S. 290/Texas 71 Ben White Boulevard from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Oltorf for 200 feet south from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through June 28.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): One lane closed in both directions under FM 3406 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday night; the left lane will be closed Monday and right lane Tuesday night. Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions as needed either side of FM 3406-Old Settlers Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; may be reduced to one lane. The frontage roads in both directions are now one way only between FM 972 and Bud Stockton Loop; only one lane will be open in each direction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through August.

U.S. 183: Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Alternating closures of the turnarounds in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The southbound entrance ramp before Manor Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The northbound exit for U.S. 290 west will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The northbound bypass lanes will be closed under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and traffic will be reduced to one lane on the frontage road. Reduced to one southbound lane between Loyola Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The southbound exit to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the Interstate 35 North exit and follow the frontage road. Reduced to one northbound lane between 51st Street and Purple Sage Drive from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and traffic will be stopped briefly in a rolling closure as needed.

U.S. 290: The westbound entrance ramp from Texas 130 will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 71: The westbound left lane will be closed for ¾-mile approaching Navarro Creek Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and the crossover near Navarro Creek will also be closed. Alternating eastbound closures between U.S. 183 and Spirit of Texas Drive from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday; two lanes will be closed at a time. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The northbound right lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) and right main lane will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers ¾-mile east of U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

FM 969: The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Opossum Creek from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and some Saturdays throughout June.

RM 1431: Various closures in both directions between Market Street and Cottonwood Creek Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday throughout Thursday nights.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout June.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): No access to Camp Craft Road until further notice.

FM 2439 (Hunter Road): Various right lane closures in both directions between Center Point and Posey roads from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; traffic controlled by flaggers as needed.

FM 3406 (Old Settlers Boulevard): Reduced to one lane in each direction with alternating closures between Chisholm Trail and North Mays Street from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through August.

Camp Craft Road: Closed to all traffic between RM 2244-Bee Cave and Eanes School roads until mid-August. Detour via Westbank Drive.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through June 24. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through June 28. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through June. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through June. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Oltorf Street: Alternating closures at Interstate 35 in all directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

Stassney Lane: The eastbound right turn lane will be closed at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through July.