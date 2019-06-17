Recently named Alice Police Chief Aniceto “Cheto” Perez, Jr. was sworn in on Monday afternoon. Perez was interim chief until this month, when he was named Police Chief by the City Council. Perez is a 38 year veteran of the Alice Police Department and has experience in patrol, dispatch, as a detective, in narcotics, as a training coordinator and as jailer, where he got his start in law enforcement.

Perez was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues while he took the oath of office, administered by long time friend Justice of the Peace Richard DeLeon.

A reception was held after the event.