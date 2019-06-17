The sunny weather on Saturday made the first meet and greet of local veterans at the Fun in the Sun event.

This event showcased the first meet the veterans. There was also food, games and music for families to enjoy.

For a few hours, the community was able to mingle and chat about veteran services and other events in the area.

Miss Alice Gabriella Reynado distributed fans during the event. This is her second annual fan drive that is designed to help citizens beat the hot temperatures in the South Texas summer.