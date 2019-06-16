Kathy Kuhne Vick was in Austria on the day of 9/11 and in New Zealand when a killer earthquake struck in 2011. When she had a flight canceled once, she took a ride with a total stranger the more than 500 miles from Branson, Missouri, to Chicago.

Tennis has taken Vick a lot of places, and it started innocently enough in the Lubbock Independent School District.

"My dad introduced me to tennis in my sixth-grade year," Vick said, "and then some friends from Parsons asked me to join them in a free clinic for those who might be interested in competing at the junior high level.

"And ever since then, I was hooked and have had a passion for the sport. It led to a college career and I still play senior tournaments to this day and have had a chance to travel throughout the country and to many different countries, mostly as a player but often as a coach."

Vick was among the inductees Saturday night into the 2019 Lubbock ISD athletic Hall of Honor. She was a three-time district champion from 1975-77 at Monterey, part of a national runner-up team in college and has been a top-ranked player nationally in her age division for more than 20 years. She's won 46 gold, silver or bronze balls at USTA national tournaments.

She was one of two new tennis entries inducted during ceremonies at the Memorial Civic Center. Tanya Hamilton Bryant and Lara Mahaney, the first girls doubles state-championship team from the Lubbock ISD, were recognized for their stellar 52-1 season for Coronado in 1987.

Their coach was Jim Carter, whose career spanned 1966 through 2011.

"And during that time," Carter told the crowd, "I have never seen very many girls doubles teams that could play technique doubles the way these two did."

This year's class is the ninth since the Hall of Honor began. One of the threads that's run through multiple years is recognition of Estacado's landmark 1968 state-champion football team in its first year of varsity competition. The team was enshrined as part of the third class, and star linebacker David Moody became the fifth member of the team to be inducted individually.

Moody, all-state in 1969, went on to play college football and has coached for the past 42 years. Since 2000, he's worked at Coronado, Estacado and Lubbock High.

"I did (two) internships in the NFL," Moody told the crowd, "and I just knew I was going to coach in the NFL, but God had other plans. With that being said, I thank Him that I had an opportunity the last 19 years to coach and teach in the Lubbock Independent School District. I work with some of the most awesome people in the district."

The Hall of Fame committee voted in Randy Dean just two years after the Coronado coach retired, having led the Mustangs to the playoffs in each of his 16 seasons. Dean won 584 games in 32 years, arriving at Coronado after coaching his hometown school Childress and leading Hereford to the state tournament.

"In 2001, when (LISD officials) offered me the job and I accepted it," Dean said, "I felt like Coronado was one of the two best jobs in our area. I didn't have to be on campus very long before I knew that it was not one of the two best, it was absolutely the best job in the area, if not the best job in the state of Texas for me.

"For 16 years, I've continued to feel that way. Even after being away from it, I know Coronado's a great place, and I just feel very honored that I had the privilege of working there."

The Dunbar contingent included the Panthers' 1962 and 1963 Prairie View Interscholastic League state-champion track and field teams, as well as Elton Conger, a football and track star from 1963-66.

After leaving home, Conger was part of five NAIA national champion track teams at Prairie View A&M, spent much of a 37-year coaching career in Houston high schools and became a recognized track official.

He's previously been inducted into the halls of fame or honor for the PVIL, Prairie View A&M, Greater Houston Area Coaches and Texas Southern Track Officials.

This time, he was recognized for where it all began.

"I never thought I'd be here," Conger told the crowd.

Two-sport stars Bobby Brown from Lubbock High (1947-50) and Jerry Haggard from Monterey (1961-64), both of whom played pro baseball, were part of the class, and late Coronado icon Cal Lowry (1987-2008) was inducted in the category of community supporter.

Haggard played on Monterey teams that made the state tournament in basketball in 1962 and in baseball in 1963. In the late 1960s for Texas Tech, he was a Southwest Conference baseball player of the year and second-team all-SWC in basketball.

"To do what he did in two sports," emcee David Thetford said, "is almost unheard of at the Division I level."

Lowry was a special-education assistant who helped with Mustangs sports teams and was beloved for his kindhearted support of young athletes and coaches.

"One of the things coach Lowry did for so many people," former Coronado coach John Dudley said, "was to write these encouraging notes — and when I say 'note,' I"m really talking about a two- or three-page letter.

"Particularly when things might not be going well for you, he had those uplifting words. I've got every one of the letters he has written to me. I've saved every one of them, and I know that everybody who has received one from him has done the same thing.

"His sphere of influence I don't think will ever be matched by anybody."