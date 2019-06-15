The Sod Poodles fell by a score of 4-1 in the series opener against the Tulsa Drillers Friday night in front of over 7,000 fans at Hodgetown. With their second consecutive loss, the Sod Poodles fall to a 31-34 record with just three games left in the first half and fall to 1.5 games back of first place in the South division.

Although out-hitting Tulsa, the Sod Poodles were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and unable to take advantage of runners in scoring position.

Owen Miller highlighted the Sod Poodles bats with his 3-for-4 night while Edward Olivares collected his ninth home run of 2019.

Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd was handed his third loss but was impressive as he battled through five and one-third innings of five-hit, three-run ball with six strikeouts. Relievers David Bednar and Kazuhisa Makita combined for two and two-thirds innings of four-hit, one-run ball while Travis Radke tossed a three-strikeout ninth.

The Sod Poodles got to work quickly on the night in the bottom of the first inning after Olivares sent a solo home run high and onto the right field lawn to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

After a scoreless second frame, the Drillers came back to tie it with a solo run in the top of the third. Two consecutive singles by Josh Thole and Logan Allen set up for an executed sacrifice bunt by Tulsa starter Justin De Fratus to put both runners in scoring position. Gavin Lux then followed up with an RBI groundout to make it a 1-1 game.

In the bottom of the third, Ivan Castillo hit a fly ball to centerfield that stayed just out of the reach of DJ Peters. Castillo rounded third attempting to stretch an inside-the-park home run but a perfect relay from the outfield would put out a sliding Castillo at the plate.

In the fourth, Tulsa shifted the lead in their favor after Cody Thomas' solo home run to left field to make it a 2-1 game.

Tulsa added another run in the top of the sixth to make it a 3-1 contest started by another big hit by Thomas - a triple to the right-field corner. Following a walk to Cristian Santana, a wild pitch by Lloyd would allow Thomas to score. After another walk by Lloyd, reliever David Bednar took over and ended the damage with two consecutive strikeouts.

Then, in the eighth, the Drillers added an insurance run on DJ Peters solo home run to left field and extending their lead to 4-1.

With one last opportunity and down three runs in the ninth, the Sod Poodles sparked a rally with a walk to Kohlwey. A fielders choice grounder by Chris Baker and strikeout by Buddy Reed put two quick outs on the board. Brad Zunica extended the frame with a single in his first at-bat of the game to bring Castillo to the plate, representing the tying run. However, he would end up grounding out to end the threat and the ballgame.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles head into the second game of a three-game series tomorrow against the Los Angeles Dodgers Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, at Hodgetown. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.