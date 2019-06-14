As Father's Day approaches, Jacquelyn Perez, a junior at Alice High School, wanted to do something special for the residents at La Retama Manor of Alice. On Friday afternoon, Perez dressed in an orange dress and showed off her Folklorico skills.
