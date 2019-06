BENAVIDES - Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire on the 700 block of Second Street in Benavides.

According to Juan Garcia, Emergency Service District #2, the fire was contained to the garage and the elderly resident, who was home at the time, was not hurt. The elderly woman was evaluated.

The case is under investigation at this time.

San Diego firefighters, Benavides EMS and Duval County Sheriff Officials assisted in the afternoon fire.