More than 70 years later, two Alice 2017 graduates as FFA members will receive the highest level of membership degree that the organization can offer.

Gabriela Ceja and Mia Lopez will received their award in October at the National FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The last Alice FFA member to receive the American degree was Richard L. Misenhimer in 1947.

This degree of active membership is awarded by the National FFA Organization and is the highest level of active membership which can be achieved within the FFA. This final step in the FFA Degree system encourages members to grow and achieve personally toward establishing yourself in an agricultural career. Members may apply for their American degree only if they have received the State FFA Degree, have graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the national convention and meet the very high standards for the degree.

The American FFA Degree is a sign of great accomplishment among FFA members. Only a small percentage of FFA members ever earn the degree (the greatest percentage of members ever to receive the degree in one year was less than one half of one percent).