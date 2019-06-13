The 79th District Court Judge Richard Terrell will have court on Tuesday, June 18 with cases that range from sexual assault of a child to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cases include the following:

Julia Ann Perez for theft over $1,500 and under $20,000 with a motion to revoke Jessie Trevino for two counts of driving while intoxicated with a motion to revoke Gabriel Chapa Jr. for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke Matthew Anthony Villarreal for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke and assault on a public servant Guadalupe Carey Lamb IV for sexual assault of a child with a motion to revoke Ruben Lee Rodriguez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke Arturo Trigo for possession/delivery of a controlled substance in a penal institution Christopher James Garcia for two counts of theft over $20,000 and under $100,000 with a motion to revoke, assault causing bodily injury family violence with a motion to revoke James Wheldon Goodman for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke Sherri Elizabeth Fulbright for possession of a controlled substance Homero Bueno for possession of a controlled substance and theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000 Kristian Lee Santos for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Ryan Wayne Moulder for assault causing bodily injury family violence with a motion to revoke Manuel Barrera Jr. for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Ricardo Tovar for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Juan Miguel Marquez for two counts of evading arrest detention with a vehicle Vickie Vaughn Ledbetter for assault on a public servant Luis Daniel Morin for driving while intoxicated Ronald Salinas for possession of a controlled substance Eric Lee Garcia for possession of a controlled substance Cory Lee Winfrey for credit/debit card abuse - reactivated David Jones for theft of property more than or equal to $2,5000 less than $30,000 Jeffery Allen Schmidt for theft of property more than $30,000 less than $150,000 Carlos Jesus Infante for driving while intoxicated third or more David Vasquez Lopez for driving while intoxicated third or more Raul Guerra Jr. for driving while intoxicated third or more Alec Garcia for injury to a child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury Raul Ojeda Alegria for driving while intoxicated third or more Jimmy Ray Joslin for burglary of a building enter/conceal intended theft Ruben Donato for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon Rolando Hernandez for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions - reactivated