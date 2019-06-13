Man accused for hitting vehicles, making terroristic threats

On Wednesday, June 12, police responded to the area of North King and East Third Street for a disturbance. When Officer Cristobal Gonzalez arrived he made contact with three people, Bobby Gentry, a woman and a male victim. According to the witness, Gentry was riding his bike, striking vehicles and cursing at the drivers. Gentry struck the male victim's white truck with a golf club and began to threaten him. The witness had recorded the incident and told police that Gentry had done the same thing to other vehicles as they passed him. Gentry was booked into the Jim Wells County jail and charged with terroristic threats.

Guy passed out on school property

Police arrived to a school on the 1000 block of North Cameron Street Monday to find Jacinto Ramirez passed out on a bench. The responding officer observed a lighter, glass pipe and a paper with synthetic marijuana. Ramirez was incoherent. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the JWC jail.

Thousand dollars of equipment stolen

Two trailers were stolen from a business on the 1200 block of South Stadium. The business manager told police Monday that the equipment is valued at $13,295 and was stolen over the last three months. Information about the equipment was noted. The case is under investigation and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information on this case, they are urged to call 361-664-0186 or Crime Stoppers of South Texas to remain anonymous at 361-664-STOP.

Source: Alice police reports