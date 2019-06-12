A new principal has been hired for Lost Pines Elementary after Melinda Gardner resigned at the end of the school year to move to Dripping Springs.

Stacy Trost, who has served as principal and assistant principal of Humble Elementary in the Humble school district for the past 15 years, will take the helm at Lost Pines Elementary.

“My primary goal is to be an advocate for kids, to serve the community and to support teachers so they can do their jobs,” Trost said. “I want to create conditions where people are inspired and can be successful. More than anything, I am excited about coming to a district that believes in the whole child. When we put kids first, we can never make a mistake.”

Before becoming an administrator at Humble Elementary, a dual-language school with 600 students and 75 staff members, Trost served for 12 years as a special education interventionist, elementary teacher and instructional coach at schools in the Humble and Alief school districts near Houston.

Trost earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Stephen F Austin State University in 1991, and received her master’s degree in educational administration from the same university in 2002, while working as a fifth grade teacher at Oaks Elementary in the Humble school district.

“Stacy brings a depth and breadth of experience that will be of tremendous benefit to our students and staff, and we are excited to welcome her aboard,” Superintendent Barry Edwards said. “She brings with her a thorough understanding of effective instruction and school leadership, and she is inheriting a team of dedicated educators who know and understand their students and families.”

Trost will begin her new role as Lost Pines Elementary principal on June 17. Her husband, Mike, will be joining the science faculty at Bastrop Middle School, the district said.

Gardner, the outgoing principal, is relocating with her family to Dripping Springs where she is originally from, the district said. She has been hired as a principal at an elementary school at the Dripping Springs school district.

Last year, Gardner was among 100 school principals selected from across the state to take part in the 2018 Raise Your Hand Texas Leadership Program, through which participants attended a weeklong institute at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Principals’ Center in Cambridge, Mass. The program was designed to empower and inspire school leaders.