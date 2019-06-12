25 years ago:

MOSCOW - The leaders of all of Russia's law enforcement agencies announced an ambitious $2.6 billion program Saturday to combat crime.

50 years ago:

NEW YORK - The typical American consumer won't change his spending habits when the federal truth-in-lending law takes effect July 1 and he is told he is paying 18 percent annual interest on his charge account, many businessmen believe.

75 years ago:

LONDON - French resistance to the Germans is rising, with sabotage and insurrection all over France, it was learned at Allied headquarters tonight.

100 years ago:

Messrs Paul Payne and W.E. McLaughlin of Ralls were here last Saturday attending to business matters.