Knowing what and who to contact to find businesses and individuals to assist with everyday business is important.

Alice Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Juan Navejar had a presentation with the Alice Rotary Club about how the chamber benefits local businesses and individuals searching for them.

The mission of the Alice CHamber of Commerce is to promote economic and community development in Alice, Jim Wells County and the surrounding trade area.

Rotarians followed along with Navejar's presentation on their smart phones.

Alice Rotary President Tessa Carrillo presented Navejar with a took of appreciation for taking time to speak with them.

To learn more about the Chamber call Navejar at 361-664-3454 or stop by at there office at 642 East Main Street.