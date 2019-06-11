CORPUS CHRISTI – A 28-year-old Alice man was shot and killed on May 25. A Corpus Christi police report about the incident states that he was shot after he approached a San Antonio man with a gun.

Police initially responded to a shooting about 10 p.m. on the 200 block of South Hotel Place, on North Beach. When officers arrived, they found Jacob Lopez with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline where he died from his injuries.

The 23-year-old San Antonio man, whose name has not been released pending the investigation, told police he and others were in the area to meet a family member.

According to report, the San Antonio man told police they were being followed and when they came to a stop (Lopez) “got out of his car and approached us with a gun.”

That's when the San Antonio man reached under the driver's seat for his gun, the police report said.

The San Antonio man claimed he was “scared” and shot at Lopez “three times” before he “dropped the gun.”

Police detained three people in connection with the incident. Through the investigation they identified the San Antonio man as the shooter.

Nueces County District Attorney will decide if the alleged suspect will face charges in Lopez's death.