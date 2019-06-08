The National Student Council has recognized McAllen ISD’s Lamar Academy/IB Student Council as a 2019 National Gold Council of Excellence.

“Earning the award was no small task and your students’ success is a testament to the leadership and support you give to them and their adviser, and to the value placed on student council as an integral part of your school and its educational mission,” a congratulatory letter from the National Student Council’s Jeff Sherrill to Lamar Academy Principal Cindy Pena, read.

Lamar Academy’s Student Council Advisor is Mrs. Vivian Tamez.