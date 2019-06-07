In South Texas, when it’s hot, it’s hot, and not even passing showers and thunderstorms weren't enough to provide any real relief.

On the heels of a Heat Advisory by the National Weather Service Thursday, Friday is expected to be a scorcher in Alice, Jim Wells County and much of the Coastal Bend. The Heat Advisory issued Thursday is expected to carry over to Friday and the weekend. Meteorologists are predicting daytime high temperatures near 100 degrees with heat indices between 110 and 115 degrees.

"The combination of hot temperatures and elevated humidity values will result in dangerously high heat indices for parts of Nueces, Kleberg, and Jim Wells counties," a hazardous weather statement from the National Weather Service states.

A National Weather Service Heat Advisory means that heat indices of 110 degrees or higher are expected over most of the area for at least two hours.

"Prolonged exposure combined with physical activity could cause heat exhaustion and even heat stroke," according to the statement. “Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities to the coolest times of the day. If you must be outside, reduce your activities, and take frequent breaks preferably in an air-conditioned area."

According to the National Weather Service, heat-related deaths are preventable by practicing safety.

Job sites: Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as much as possible.

Indoors: Check on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

Vehicles: Never leave kids or pets unattended. Adults are urged to look in their vehicle before looking doors.

Outdoors: Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

SOURCE: www.weather.gov