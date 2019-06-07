ORANGE GROVE - The Constable's office from Sandia Precinct 3 presented five scholarships to Orange Grove High School graduating seniors. Scholarship recipients were Mandy Long, Peyton Myers, Jenna Baker, Katie Krall and Ryan Carrion.
