Coastal Bend College (CBC) recognizes students for their academic achievement during the spring 2019 semesters. Students who completed 12 or more semester hours and earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) were named to CBC’s Dean’s List.

CBC is proud to honor these students for their academic excellence in their classes. Students will have the honor designated on their official CBC transcripts. More than 290 students were honored. Students who were honored are:

Heather E. Afalava, Devin J. Aguado, Amanda M. Aguilar, Ana M. Alaniz, Megan E. Albrecht, Brook A. Aleman, Katelin R. Amador, Kendall Arche, Tabitha M. Archer, Andrea Arvizu, Amy A. Bahena, Bryce D. Baker, Rebecca M. Banduch, Karrie A. Bartholomew, Jena D. Bauer, Jordan N. Bedynek, Brooke K. Behr, Nigel R. Benson, Grady Besancon, Brett D. Beyer, Brent I. Bolcik, Marco A. Braganca, Mark J. Brockhoeft, Krystal Burton, Giselle L. Campos, Brandon M. Canales, Tammy L. Cannon, Makaylyn J. Cantu, Lucio Cantu, Desiree Cantu, Kaila A. Cardenas, Labronda N. Carter, Leonidas L. Cartwright, Laura R. Casarez, Andrea M. Chapa, Sean M. Chapa, Ashley N. Chavera, Chance R. Chesser, Lauren P. Clark, Shynna Clement, Cooper A. Coe, Tori M. Contreras, Hailey N. Cooper, Bret J. Copeland, Ariel M. Cornejo, Genevie A. Cortez, Bonnie R. Cortez, Alyssa N. Crawford, Nhi Y. Currie, Alma D. De Leon, Ivan J. De Los Reyes, Sarah B. Del Bosque, John L. Delgado, Anna P. Diego, Cecilia I. Diego, Katie Dominguez, Luke G. Doreck, Sara Dove, Dawn M. Elliott, Frances T. Ellison-Cook, Sadie N. Encinia, Roberto C. Esparza, Beverly E. Espinoza, Arlene Espinoza, Gabrielle L. Esquivel-Escamilla, Priscilla A. Estrada, Alyssa D. Estrada, Audrey G. Feist, Morgan K. Finto, Keisha N. Finto, Joshua J. Forneris, Valerie I. Fox, Patrick L. Franke, Calestyane P. Gallagher, Vanessa Garces, Enrique X. Garcia, Ferrari D. Garcia, Kelsey R. Garcia, Manuel Garcia, Victoria M. Garcia, Britney N. Garcia, Crystal L. Garza, Genaro Garza, Luz A. Garza, Patricia Garza, Katharyn T. Gauna, Dara N. Gomez, Justin A. Gomez, Kirstyn Y. Gomez, Natalie L. Gomez, Gabrielle N. Gonzales, Joshua L. Gonzales, Maribel R. Gonzales, Derrick R. Gonzalez, Krystal A. Gonzalez, Ramiro E. Gonzalez, Elian A. Gonzalez, Vanessa L. Gonzalez, Jan Gruhn, Derek J. Guajardo, Enzo Guercio, Joel Guzman, Sara A. Hamblin, Justin L. Harris, Jessica F. Hatton, Travis Helton, Catherine V. Henke, Raymundo M. Hernandez, Martha Hernandez, Sarah E. Hernandez, Shawna L. Hilton, Emma C. Hodges, Josie S. Hodges, Lee R. Holloway, Jason D. Ingersoll, Karolyn E. James, Aneth Jimenez, Julieta Johnson, Margo M. Juarez, Mitchell A. Kalinowski, Brittany A. Kelley, Callum Kelly, Allyson M Kohler, Aileen R. Krause, Sara O. Kubala, Christian J. Lambert, Brooke T. Lassmann, Analis Leal, Kassidy A. Lee, Oscar E. Lerma, Joao G. Lobo Dos Santos, Myla L. Longoria, Esmeralda L. Lopez, Lauren K. Lopez, Dayami Lopez, Kayleigh S. Lucas, Darren E Luna, Kaitlyn Luna, San Juanita Maldonado, Lorraine M. Maldonado, Mary Faith H. Manzanal, Joshua T. Martin, Amber R. Martin, Adelaida M. Martinez, Leticia A. Martinez, Mateo L. Martinez, Trey D. Martinez, Kayce J. Mayes, Lane McClelland, Lawrence T. McFadden, Kaitlyn R. McGlenn, Brianna R. McKeel, Kyle A. McMahan, Pamela R. Mendez-Banda, Cano J. Mendietta, Roelia J. Mireles, Ethan O. Mitchell, Amilcar J. Montanez, Amber Montoya, Ryan J Morales, Aj M. Moreno, Mary G. Moreno, David J. Moreno, Julie A. Moses, Rebecca Moya, Theresa Munos, Sarah D. Munoz, Oscar A. Munoz, Christina M. Nathaniel, Selena Nevarez, Knight C. Newcomb, Reba L. Newman, Y. Q. Nguyen, Daniel Nino, Michael A. Nino, Taylor B. Nixon, Alyssa M. Olivarez, Isabel M. Olivarez, Alexia A. Olvera, Eandra M. Ordonez, Nancy V. Ortiz, Abigail R. Ortiz, Dominique J. Owen, Blanca E. Padilla, Lucas Paixao, Ethan L. Parkhill, Kaitlyn P. Pelitire, Isaiah J. Pena, Nicole A. Pena, Romeo J. Pena, Jacob R. Perez, Marina R. Perez, Hilario G. Perez, Gabriel M. Perez, Elizabeth E. Perez, Brenda J. Perez, Elixes J. Piazza, Ian D. Pierce, Abbigale E. Polasek, Dana M Portillo, Edward M. Puente, Aaron A. Puga, Mariya A. Pullin, Mya N. Ramirez, Dani M. Ramirez, Elizabeth A. Ramirez, Ilysa Rose E. Ramirez, Yvette Ramirez, Kassidy M. Rands, Arturo Rangel, Brittni K. Rayford, Aryz A. Reyes, Lori A. Reyes, Esmeralda G. Reyna, Emily R. Reynolds, Alexandra N. Rich, Timothy J. Rincon, Desiree L. Rivas, Francisco Rivera, Rochelle A. Rivera, Bailey K. Rivera, Briana A. Robinson, Elena M. Robles, Jason Rodriguez, Jaylynn R. Rodriguez, Jose M. Rodriguez, Samantha C. Rodriguez, Jazlynn R. Rodriguez, Katlyn Rosas, Emile Rudd, Macy R. Ruiz, Norma J. Saenz, Marina R. Salas, Alexis S. Salazar, Vanessa Salazar, Jesse Salazar, Nayeli A. Saldana, Jacob A. Salinas, Saul A. Salinas, Moses Salomon, Pristine J. San Miguel, Rosa I. Sanchez, Alyssa N. Schulte, Jose Seguin, Glenda D. Semler, Gabriel Lopes Sezerino, Samantha D. Shaffer, Matthew Shorrocks, Julianna M. Sifuentes, Melissa F. Simmons, Aaliah R. Solis, Danyel G. Soliz, Fernando L. Soria, Kirstie L. Soto, Ashley N. Soto, Kelsey A. Squires, Jo A. Stiers, John D. Sullivan, Ariana J. Symonds, Paula G. Talamantez, Amy L. Tamez, Brandi L. Thompson, Amy Tijerina, Taylor N. Tijerina, Casey M. Tislow, Alexander R. Tobar, Leeann A. Trevino, David Trevino, Eric J. Valdez, Anthony J. Vallejo, Sara E. Valencia, Jose A. Valencia-Castillo, Jeremy X. Vidaurri, Morrelia M. Villarreal, Vanessa Villarreal, Quan H. Vo, Nenad Vuletic, Spencer M. Wallace, Frank W Warner, Brent Wendel, Steven Weng, Connor J. West, Tia A. Whitman, Madyson T. Wiatrek, Paige N. Wiginton, Sierra M. Woleslagle, Crystal L. Yount, Crisanta I. Zambrano, Shelby P. Zamora, Janet L. Zepeda.

CBC is an Achieving the Dream community college with a main campus located in Beeville, along with sites in Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton. All CBC locations offer academic courses that are transferrable to universities as well as various workforce programs that provide hands-on training. Information about CBC is available online at www.coastalbend.edu.