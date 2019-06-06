The Alice City pound presents the Pets of the Week who are waiting for a forever home.

The two animals featured this week are a Chihuahua and a Boxer.

Since the shelter started prompting their Pets of the Week 30 animals have been adopted or returned to their owners.

The adoption fee is $25. Animals can be adopted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount with the spay and neutering of an animal.

Anyone who would like to make these fur babies part of their family should call the pound at 361-664-1086.