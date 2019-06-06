Hochheim Prairie Insurance Branch 200 has presented several organizations with donations in Duval and Jim Wells County.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hochheim Prairie Branch 200 provided Jane Hass, HALO-Flight director of marketing and membership, with a $780.37 check.

The insurance company also provided Alice High School student Alyssa Abrigo with a scholarship. The San Diego Volunteer Fire Department and the South Texas Museum also benefitted from the company.

Hochheim Prairie Insurance is a Texas-based, member-owned farm mutual insurance company. Hocheim's membership is comprised of local branches across the state.

Each year, local branches receive funds for each member assigned to their branch. The branch's contributions are donated back to local organizations, which enables them to continue serving their communities. Hochheim is "Texans serving Texans since 1892.