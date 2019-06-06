The Alice Independent School District's Coyote Book Mobile has started its route around town so kids can continue enjoying their favorite books during the summer months.

The Book Mobile will be at a different locations Monday through Thursday until August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

June locations

Mondays - Schallert Elementary Tuesdays - Salazar Elementary (9 a.m. till 10:20 a.m.) and Hillcrest Elementary (10:30 a.m. till 12 p.m.) Wednesdays - Saenz Elementary Thursdays - Noonan Elementary July locations

Mondays - Schallert Elementary Tuesdays - Boys and Girls Club Wednesdays - Saenz Elementary Thursdays - Noonan Elementary The final day for checkout at the Book Mobile will be July 25 and all books must be turned in by August 1. Any overdue books can be turned in at the Alice High School library.

The Book Mobile is also equipped with computers for kids to use.