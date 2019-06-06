BENAVIDES - Benavides Independent School District has named their 2019 Teachers of the Year on Thursday. Belinda Everett was the 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Valentin Sepulveda was named as the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
