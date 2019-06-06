Suspicious female, burglary in progress

A passing officer observed a suspicious female at the intersection of Presnall and East Second Street Wednesday. Cpl. Orlando Jasso went to make contact with the woman when he reported a burglary in progress to dispatch. Officer Cristobal Gonzalez arrived at the abandoned home to assist Jasso. The officer detained Eric Garza who stated he was on the property to rest. Garza was arrested for criminal trespass and was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

House fire under investigation

Alice fire and police along with JWC Sheriff's deputies arrived at a home on the 400 block of East Seventh Street for a fire Saturday morning. Police were advised that first responders discovered a plastic bottle with gasoline used as a makeshift molotov cocktail on the property. According to the homeowner, he was awaken by a neighbor when they saw the fire. The homeowner extinguished the fire. The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Assaulted in bathroom

Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with an assault on the 400 block of West Farm Street. According to witnesses, Robert Luera, Devin Young and David De Leon entered the residence without permission and began to assault a man who was in the bathroom. The victim told police he was hit from behind, knocked down, and continued to get kicked and punched. The suspects fled the scene. They were located and booked into the JWC jail for burglary of a habitation with intent.

Source: Alice police reports