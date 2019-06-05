After years of safely shooting at the City of Alice's shooting range, the South Texas Gun and Bow Club found themselves "locked out."

According to Mike Cooke, president of the club and a member of the board of directors, said for the last five months his club had no where to exercise their second amendment after the lease was renewed and they were left out.

Finally, Cooke and his members received the approval from the City of Alice to be put back on the lease. During a recent county commissioners' meeting, the county granted the gun and bow club access to the range with their approval to be allowed back on the lease.

Now, Cooke and his members are working on the final details such as scheduling and insurance waivers before they can go back to the shooting range.

The shooting range gives the organization a "safe place to shot their guns as well as teach others about the importance of safety with firearms," Cooke stated.