The 79th District Court Judge will presided on approximately 40 cases Tuesday, June 11 that range from smuggling of persons and sexual assault.

Cases are:

Marscelo Davila for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke, burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Miguel Angel Alvarez for evading arrest detention with a motion to revoke Brandon Kyle Zulauf for aggravated robbery Mary Ann Irigoyen for possession of a controlled substance Bryan James Soulas for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Hillarie Sanchez for burglary of a habitation with a motion to revoke Paul Raphael Tapp for sexual assault of an adult with a motion to revoke Alberto Gonzalez Barrientes for theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 under $30,000 with a motion to revoke Deon Rafael Hill for possession of a controlled substance Richard Chapman for possession of marijuana Lorena Kay Taylor for burglary of a habitation reactivated Amy Rodriguez for burglary of a habitation Rogelio Jesus Chapa for assault on a public servant reactivated Mel Manuel Hernandez for possession of marijuana Sarah Lynn Hernandez for possession of marijuana Robert Ramos Jr. for possession of marijuana reactivated Jovanna Sanchez for assault on a public servant reactivated Anthony Larvell Poole for theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and theft of property more than $100 with previous convictions Justin Ryan Falcon for possession of a controlled substance Arnoldo Lucio Jr. for possession of a controlled substance Aaron Michael Garcia for possession of a controlled substance Daniel Martinez Jr. for money laundering more than $2,500 under $30,000 Xavier Martinez for money laundering more than or equal to $2,500 under $30,000 Mayo Guadalupe Ramirez for money laundering more than or equal to $2,500 under $30,000 Guillermo Rivera Nunez for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Victor Manuel Ontiveros for driving while intoxicated third or more Eloisa Joslin for two counts of theft of property more than or equal to $30,000 under $150,000 reactivated Daniel Trevino III for assault of a public servant Niki Benavides for possession of a controlled substance Benjamin Martinez III for two counts of possession of a controlled substance