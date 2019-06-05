FREER - Two men were booked in the Duval County jail after police located narcotics in their vehicle.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Investigator Moe Saavedra with the Duval County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado on Texas Highway 16 near the Freer High School.

He made contact with 22-year-old Mario Ruiz, driver, and 19-year-old Elian Aguillon, passenger.

During the course of the traffic stop and investigation, Saavedra discovered seven baggies of cocaine with an approximate weight of 6.8 grams near and in the center console.

The suspects were arrested for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.