Former Texas Tech golf standout Clement Sordet birdied his last six holes of a 36-hole qualifier on Monday in Surrey, England, to advance to the U.S. Open.

Sordet shot 10-under 134 over two rounds at Walton Heath Golf Club, tying for third.

The U.S. Open is June 13-16 at Pebble Beach, the California course where Sordet won the first of his five tournament titles during his Tech career. That was at the September 2011 Carmel Cup, where he was medalist after 54 holes: two rounds at Pebble Beach and one at Spyglass Hill.

The 26-year-old Frenchman played for the Red Raiders from 2011-15, earning second-team all-America recognition as a senior. He's currently No. 283 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Red Raiders advanced to NCAA Regional tournaments every year Sordet was at Tech, and made it to the finals site twice during that time.

Since turning pro, Sordet has won four tournaments. He also played in the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon.