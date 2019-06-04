Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco, Freer and Orange Grove held their graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 31 for the Class of 2019.

Students heard motivational speeches from guest speakers and or their fellow classmates about their time in high school and how the future in at hand for them.

The graduates were urged to work hard even when life brings challenges to their lives.

Graduates received their diplomas and tossed their caps in the air as their graduation ceremonies were over. To remember the occasion many pictures were taken with families and friends.