Wearing a law enforcement badge means a career vowed to serving and protecting. Many times it's not a crime that officers are called to solve.

Monday evening, Alice police officer Jon Jaramillo was dispatched to Chestnut Street near the LC Drive Thru for a cat in distress.

According to Stephany Canales-Garza, she and a friend were at work when another friend called them about the cat stuck in a piece of fence. They saw the cat and her friend called the police department's non-emergency phone number.

"Everyones always raging on police, but they will always lack to tell you the good..You don’t see this everyday," Canales-Garza wrote on her Facebook page.

Officer Jaramillo removed the fence.

"With no hesitation at all this peace officer did what he had to do....and set this cat free," Canales-Garza wrote.

Law enforcement helping all living beings.