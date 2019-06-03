With a unanimous vote by the Alice City Council Monday named Aniceto Perez as the new police chief for the Alice Police Department.

"First of all, I would like to thank God, the mayor, council and City Manager Michael Esparza in trusting and believing in me," Perez told the council shortly after being appointed. "Giving me this opportunity to serve as the police chief for the City of Alice and the department I grew up in. These men and women of the department are my family. This community is my home and the community members are my extended family."

"I am excited for this new chapter of my life to move forward as your chief of police for the city of Alice."

Chief Perez was appointed interim chief eight months after Chief Rex Ramon announced his retirement in September of 2018.

He is a 37-year veteran of the department who was born and raised in San Diego. He has been married to Jo Ann, for more than 30 years. Together, they have two children, Sabrina and Aaren, and a grandson.

Perez graduated from San Diego High School in 1978 and began his law enforcement career soon after graduation.

He attended Del Mar College and Bee County College (now Coastal Bend College) to get his associate in administration. He transferred to Texas A&I University in Kingsville and earned his Criminal Justice degree.

Perez started as a jailer and dispatcher at the Duval County Sheriff's Office. He joined the Alice Police Department a year later. He climbed the ranks He has over 11,000 training and educational hours through the state, not including his college degrees.

Perez has been working as the training coordinator since 2006.