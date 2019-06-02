Tuesday

Amarillo City Council:

Noon, Council Chamber - Third Floor

601 S. Buchanan St.

The Amarillo City Council work session for public comment will be held at noon. Citizens who desire to address the city council with regard to matters on the agenda or concerning city policies, programs or services will be received at this time.

Amarillo City Council:

1 p.m., Council Chamber - Third Floor

601 S. Buchanan St.

Presentation on waste hauling fee update; presentation of the actuarial audit of the Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees; consider an award of $920,380 to NCW for an insurance policy indemnifying the city when damage occurs to city buildings and/or the contents of those buildings. The policy limit is $500,000,000 and has a $250,000 deductible for most perils. The major exception is wind/hail, which has a 5 percent per location deductible; and consider Ordinance 7778 - the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code, Chapter 4-1, Article I, Division 2, Sections 4-1-20 and 4-1-21 to revise calculation of residential building and inspection permit fees.

Wednesday

Civil Service Commission:

8:30 a.m., City Hall - Council Chamber

601 S. Buchanan St.

Review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions, bypasses, temporary assignments and disciplinary actions; approve the eligibility registers for the position of Fire Driver and Fire Captain; consider appeals filed by Officer Candi Dickey regarding question 54 and Officer John Chapman regarding questions 54, 55 and 96 on the Police Corporal exam and approve any revision to the initial eligibility roster as needed or caused by the decision(s) made on the matters appealed here; and consider an appeal filed by Shavious Kelley - Water Distribution Department appeal of termination.

Thursday

Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities:

Noon, City Hall - Room 306

601 S. Buchanan St.

Receive report on April 16, 2019, community gathering regarding local issues, resources and inspiration for disabled individuals in Amarillo; and discuss and receive reports on the following current matters or projects: A. Draft Americans with Disabilities Compliance Plan.