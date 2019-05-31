Four years of high school ended Friday, May 31 for the Alice High School Class of 2019.

The seniors walked the stage to receive their diplomas after acknowledging they were done with the high school career and now ready to begin the next chapter of their lives.

"I can't believe how time as flown...One lesson I have learned, throughout these four years of high school, is that if you surround yourself with people who want you to succeed you'll go so much further," said Valedictorian Brooke Lassman. "I leave you with one that that I aim to always remember. Own your passion and follow your dreams. Where ever they take you stay true to yourself, but remember to enjoy time while you still have it...Dreams are big t have and work towards, but don't get so caught up in them that life passes you by."

Together, the class as achieved several accolades from education to athletics. However, from the moment they switched their tassels from right to left to signify the end of their accomplishments, so far.

"Class of 2019, go forward in life without fear that your goals are to big or to unobtainable," said Salutatorian Nicole Cuadra. "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars and make a positive change in the world around you."

With a toss of the graduation caps into the air, the Class of 2019 entered their future endeavors with the heads held high and the support of their families.