Alice High School’s first Alice Early College High School graduating class was honored Wednesday night and received their ECHS stoles to wear at Friday’s commencement exercises.

Through the Early College High School program, the Alice High School seniors earned Associate Arts or Science degrees from Coastal Bend College last week.

The group included Jacqueline Barrera, Makaylyn Cantu, Sean Chapa, Nicholas Coleman, Nicole Cuadra, Elizabeth Garcia, Jacqueline Guerra, Kamylle Hernandez, Sergio Hernandez, Joseph Jasso, Sara Kubala, Brooke Lassmann, Lyndsey Lozano, A.J. Michael Moreno, Kayla Pacheco, Madisen Rinche, Christopher Rios, Leanna Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez and Hunter Rouse.

Alice High School is graduating Friday night in Memorial Stadium.