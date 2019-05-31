The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a “near normal” hurricane season this summer, but even a normal season can be dangerous from the Coastal Bend and its outlying communities like Alice.

In preparation for hurricane season, which officially begins Saturday, the Alice Echo-News Journal is publishing its annual Hurricane Guide which can be found in today’s newspaper. The section includes everything you need to know to help prepare for a hurricane should one form in the warm waters outside the Gulf of Mexico and head this way.

The section includes a list of important preparedness information, storm and evacuation instructions, vital hurricane information and a hurricane tracking map. The section also includes important information from the City of Alice Office of Emergency Management and the Jim Wells County Emergency Management.