United States flags among others are raised high for everyone to see the patriotism we have for our country.

These flags fly in all weather conditions and to many families the flag represents their loved ones.

On Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8621 hosted a retired flag ceremony. To retire these flags that served the nation in all weather conditions can represent the nation.

The ceremony is the proper way for a US, Texas or military flag to be honored in a final tribute.

One by one, the worn, torn and tattered flags were burned by the honor guard. The ashes are to be buried. There is no specific location for them to be buried, but preferably near the retirement service area.