On Sunday, firefighters in Premont and San Diego took their boots to the streets of their small towns in their efforts to support the fight against muscular dystrophy.

Across the nation, firefighter supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association by filling their boots with donations from their communities.

Fill the Boot campaign began in 1954 in Boston and has grown into the greatest fundraiser in the history of the MDA. For more than 65 years, Fill the Boot has been a strong firefighter tradition – giving families with muscular dystrophy in hometowns across America hope for the future and support for today, according to the MDA website.

In 2018, more than 100,000 firefighters participated in the event and raised $20 million.

Additionally, Fill the Boot donations allow kids between the ages of six and 17 with neuromuscular diseases to spend a fun-filled week at MDA summer camp. Funds also support the world-wide research programs aggressively searching for treatments and cures for neuromuscular diseases.