During a Rotary International district conference, Freer Rotary Club was presented with the 2017-18 RI Director's Award for Membership Growth. Freer Rotarians Erica and Mark Schuessler accepted the award on behalf of the club.
During a Rotary International district conference, Freer Rotary Club was presented with the 2017-18 RI Director's Award for Membership Growth. Freer Rotarians Erica and Mark Schuessler accepted the award on behalf of the club.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.