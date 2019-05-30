Melissa Cantu Trevinomtrevino@aliceechonews.com

Thursday

May 30, 2019 at 3:28 PM


During a Rotary International district conference, Freer Rotary Club was presented with the 2017-18 RI Director's Award for Membership Growth. Freer Rotarians Erica and Mark Schuessler accepted the award on behalf of the club.