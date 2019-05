FREER - Freer ISD hosted Scholarship Night on Sunday, May 26. Students in the graduating class accepted scholarship money from various organizations that would help them pay college expenses such as tuition and books. Students will graduate on Friday, May 31.

Class of 2019 graduates are Carrie Salinas, Adrian Campos, Eric Ramirez, Emma Garza, Haley Viera, Guadalupe Perez, Arizza Gonzalez, Jodi Linscomb, Eric Massey, Myranda Martinez, Nikki Acevedo, Hagen Aguillon, Ian Aguillon, Monica Aguillon, Mariah Alaniz, Marc Buhidar, Adrian Cadena, Justin Cano, Ariel Cantu, Ricardo Cantu, Miguel Castillo, Madison Chapa, Jonathan Clarke, Angel Davila, Alexandra De La Garza, Ebony Dismang, Audrey Dominguez, Kennedy Fey, Elizabeth Garcia, Juan Garcia, Leilany Garza, Mia Garza, Cameron Guerrero, Andrew Hall, Elise Hall, Ambour Leal, Nicholas Lichtenberger, Ania Liguez, Ethan Luna, Ruben Maldonado, Elizabeth Martinez, Rebeca McWhirter, Nathan McWhirter, Christian Moncada, Educardo Moreno, Alyssa Morin, Richard Rea, Jo Lynn Savedra, Austin Saenz, Karla Salinas, Marc Salinas, Chance Solley, Moises Solis, Joshua Stonebaker, Jasmine Tumlinson, John White and Preya Garza (posthumous).