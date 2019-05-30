Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon will have more than 150 cases on the Alice Municipal Court docket for Wednesday, June 5. Cases range from speeding in a school zone to assault.

Some of the cases are:

Robert Lewis Avalos for D.O.C. discharges firearm/public roadway Raul Rey Barrientes for speeding in a school zone 27 miles per hour in a 20 mph Roman Flores for parked in a handicap space Elosia Garza for assault Juan H. Hernandez for discharging fireworks within city limits Samantha Nava for theft Ashley Pastor for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving Mireya Villarreal for theft Note: These are not all the cases.