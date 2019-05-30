The Alice Housing Authority is on part two of their apartment naming campaign. They are now looking to name the Grace and Pierce Apartments in Alice and are once again asking the public's input.

In 1963, the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Act Incorporated created Alice Housing Authority in order to create and fund low income housing for families in Alice.

Since than, the Alice Housing Authority has been providing affordable housing for all. The Alice Housing Authority built five (5) apartment complexes. The Board of Directors have named two of their apartment complexes, The Heritage Place located at 125 Olmitas and La Bella Vida High Rise...A Senior Living Facility located at 600 East Front Street.

The Alice Housing Authority is asking the citizens of Alice to help them name the remaining three (3) housing complexes. The Grace and Pierce Apartments are located on the south side of town across from the Salazar Elementary school.

To start the process, the Alice Housing Authority has partnered with the Alice Echo News Journal where a box and forms can be found to provide input on the new names. The deadline to turn in a name is on June 28 at 5:30 p.m.

The name and the winner will be decided by the Alice Housing Authority. The winner will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

Please join the Alice Housing Authority along with the AENJ in finding a name for the Grace and Pierce Apartments.