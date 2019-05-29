Shipley's Do-Nuts will host a soft opening Friday starting at 5 a.m. at its first location in Lubbock, 8710 University Ave.

This is the first Shipley's shop west of Interstate 35. The breakfast spot is a favorite in its hometown of Houston, and other areas of the state. There are over 300 total Shipley's locations in the southern United States.

Shipley's is known for its 63 varieties of donuts, kolaches and other breakfast items and treats. The company's website states old-fashioned glazed donuts are the best seller.

This is just the first Shipley's to open in Lubbock. A site sign for a second location off of 19th Street and West Loop 289 is up, and there are opportunities for more stores, depending on the success of the initial locations, as previously reported by the A-J.