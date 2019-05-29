ROUND ROCK — The site of what will be Kalahari Resort and Convention Center had the feel of a human-sized beehive.

On Wednesday, workers wearing bright-colored hard hats and construction vests moved around the work site, operating equipment and moving building supplies. Cranes stretching 20 stories high slowly moved cargo over the beginnings of several towers.

A couple hundred workers lined up to grab a free lunch provided by Pok-E-Jo’s. Other workers sat around tables underneath an unfinished roof for the 200,000-square-foot convention center.

Altogether, 700 workers were on site, slowly assembling what will be the largest indoor water park in the United States.

In the middle of it all sat Todd Nelson, the Wisconsin man who has made a fortune providing a family-friendly indoor water park experience. Now he is looking to bring that same experience to Texas.

While building a resort from the ground up is nothing new to Nelson, this is his first resort project in the South, which brings its own unique hurdles.

“They call your soil Texas Gumbo, which I’ve never heard of before,” Nelson said, referring to the Central Texas soil that can often be averse to construction.

Nelson took the “Everything’s bigger in Texas” catchphrase to heart. The resort will be Kalahari’s biggest, with a 223,000-square-foot indoor water park, 200,000-square-foot convention center and 80,000-square-foot theme park.

Nelson’s visit to Round Rock coincided with the one-year anniversary of Kalahari breaking ground on the property. Despite a wetter-than-normal spring season, Nelson said the resort and convention center are still on track to open in November 2020.

As many drivers heading down U.S. 79 may have noticed, the resort has made significant progress over the past year. A thick concrete building that will be the indoor water park can be seen on the eastern side of the property. Just west of that are the beginning of five towers comprising the hotel and resort. South of the resort is the convention center, which Nelson said is already scheduling reservations for 2021.

Nelson said he made two big decisions in coming to Texas. First was choosing Hensel Phelps to oversee construction of the multi-faceted project. The other was choosing Round Rock.

Nelson, his wife and five children — who all oversee various operations of the business — first eyed Dallas. But he said the sprawling city felt like being in a “concrete jungle.”

Austin seemed more palatable, he said, with the state Capitol and area events offering a regular influx of visitors. But he said Austin was not as business friendly as Round Rock.

“So when we came across Round Rock and saw this perfect site … this was the best we could possibly find,” he said. “It was a match made in heaven.”

The family spent the next year buying the property and negotiating with Round Rock city staff on development and incentives agreements. Those agreements, which received approval from the Round Rock City Council last year, has the city retaining ownership of the convention center with Kalahari acting as its operator.

The city is issuing $40 million in bonds to construct the center, per the agreement. The city is also providing $30 million in road improvements and waving most development fees associated with the project.

Once it opens, Nelson estimated the resort will bring in 1 to 2 million visitors in its first year. The resort will also staff at least 700 people, according to the city agreements.

As the completion date moves closer, Nelson said amenities at the resort — including its five restaurants and spa — will begin to take shape.

Then comes the final 100 days of construction, which he called both the funnest and most intense part of the project.

“We work 12 to 14 hours a day, we have a big cookout and have some drinks, then we repeat that,” he said of that final period.

Nelson made assurances on vehicle traffic the resort will bring to U.S. 79. Because it’s not a factory or business, he said traffic will be spread throughout the day and night. A large entrance from Kenney Fort Boulevard will also move vehicles off U.S. 79.

New technology also allows the resort and water park to better conserve water. Nelson said a reverse osmosis system and filters reduce water use in the water park. Water chillers use gray water — an industry term used for wastewater that is relatively clean — which also helps conserve potable water.

“It will be the most efficient resort we have, and our best resort too,” Nelson said.

Nelson said the end result will be an experience that caters to all ages, and one that can only be found at a Kalahari Resort.

“We pay very little attention to our competitors. We just do it as good as we can and as best as we can,” he said.