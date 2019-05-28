PREMONT – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced agreement on school finance and property tax reform on Thursday, May 23.

Based on information Premont ISD received during a conference call with the Governor’s office, details of the legislation will include the following:

maintenance and operations tax rates decreasing by eight pennies in 2020 and 13 cents in 2021; recapture reduction of 47 percent; state education funding increasing from 38 percent to 45 percent; more money returning to the classroom for Texas students; and $2 billion in additional teacher compensation. “As a district we have made it a priority to maximize every dollar that’s invested in our students, teachers, and the community. I applaud Gov. Abbott and Senate and the House leadership in putting together this legislation that will ensure more dollars make it into our classrooms, while providing much needed additional compensation for our teachers and property relief for our citizens, “ said Steve VanMatre, Superintendent of Premont Independent School District.