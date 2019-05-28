BISHOP - Two lives were claimed after a vehicle accident on Friday evening six miles east of Bishop.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) continues to investigate the two-vehicle fatality crash that claimed the lives of 18-year-old Mario Alberto Benavides and 2-year-old Haven Sandoval, both of Kingsville.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Ford Fusion, occupied by the driver and four passengers, was traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market 70 as a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, occupied by the driver only, was traveling eastbound on FM 70.

The driver of the Ford Fusion failed to drive in a single lane as it traveled into the eastbound lane. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz tried to take evasive action and was struck by the Ford Fusion.

Benavides and Sandoval were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Sandoval was in a safety seat.

Driver of the Ford Fusion, two other passengers, and driver of the Mercedes-Benz were transported by Halo Flight and ground ambulance to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with injuries.