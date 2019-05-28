CORPUS CHRISTI - Jacob Lopez of Alice was shot and killed Saturday in near a popular North Beach Restaurant in Corpus Christi.

Police were called Saturday in reference to a shooting that occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Lopez had been shot more than once. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to CCPD, officers detained three men at the scene with one of them believed to be the person who shot Lopez.

Nueces County District Attorney will decide if the alleged suspect will face charges in Lopez's death.