The Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of MCSO Sheriff Gary Painter on Sunday.

"It is with great sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of a true law enforcement professional," MPD Chief of Police Seth Herman wrote on Facebook. "Sheriff Gary Painter served with the utmost distinction throughout his career as both a United States Marine and law enforcement official -- serving as an example to all who wear the badge. He exemplified those traits most desired in our public servants: honor, courage, selflessness. His leadership will be missed, but his indelible legacy shall live on through those he inspired -- myself included."

According to MCSO, Painter was found unresponsive in his home just after midnight Sunday. An ambulance was dispatched, but Painter was unresponsive to attempts to revive him by emergency personnel. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace David Cobbs.

Painter was married to his wife Patsy for four decades; the pair share five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Painter was a member of the National Sheriff's Association, Western States Sheriff's Association, Southwest Border Sheriff's Coalition, Texas Police Association, and a lifetime member of the Sheriff's Association of Texas. He also served on many boards throughout his career.

According to MCSO, Painter was born in Amherst, Texas, and grew up in a farming community in Hale County. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1965. He then went to Draughon's Business School in Lubbock where he stayed for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966.

Painter served two tours of duty in Vietnam. During his military career, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Commendation and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

In September 1970 the decorated military man became a patrolman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, beginning what would be nearly a 49-year career. Painter joined MCSO in 1982 and assumed his position as sheriff Jan. 1, 1985.

Painter is lauded for his accomplishments both in and out of uniform; he was a member of many civic clubs including the Lions Club.

Former Gov. Rick Perry appointed Painter to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, where he served for seven years before Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him as Commissioner on the Texas DMV in August 2016.

"He was a great man. He served his country and he served the citizens of Midland County for more than 30 years as sheriff," said MCSO Chief Deputy Rory McKinney. "I've been with him for almost 34 years ... he served, not just the people of Midland, but throughout the whole state of Texas, anytime somebody called he would go running."

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be made public at a later date.