Two Alice High School band students participated in one of Arlington National Cemetery's most sacred rites Saturday.

Just days before the United States remembers those servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country, Alice High School band students Haley Battice and Maya Garcia participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Saturday.

The Alice High School marching band in at the nation's capitol to perform in the National Memorial Day Parade Monday.

The parade is estimated to be seen by some 1.5 million viewers on TV across the country and around the world on the American Forces Network and online.

The Alice band is playing a patriotic medley entitled Main Street America, which is an arrangement of Grand Ole’ Flag and anthems from each of the U.S. Armed Services.

The parade will take place on Historic Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 17th Streets and will be on display for a live audience of an estimated 500,000.

The Alice High School band was nominated to perform in the parade by U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela. Alice is one of three Texas programs participating in the parade.