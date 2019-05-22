Parking at the Smithville High School and Tiger Stadium complex is limited due to construction. Therefore, parking at the complex will be first come, first served, school district officials said.

Anyone attending the high school’s commencement ceremony is asked to park only in designated parking areas.

The school district will provide shuttle services to and from the high school’s reception and graduation ceremony on May 31, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Air-conditioned buses will begin loading passengers from the north end of Barry Field by the awning. Shuttles will continue until 8 p.m. and will resume immediately following the commencement ceremony. Busses will run continuously to Barry Field for 45 minutes after the ceremony is complete.

Parking at Tiger Stadium:

• Handicap parking is available in the lot located at the entrance of Tiger Stadium.

• Drop-off will be available for anyone with limited mobility at the main entrance of the stadium.

Graduation ceremony schedule:

• 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Shuttle service from Barry Field to Tiger Stadium.

• 6-7:30 p.m.: Smithville High School reception in the schools’ cafeteria.

• 8-9:30 p.m.: Smithville High School 2019 graduation ceremony at Tiger Stadium.

• 9:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.: Shuttle service from Tiger Stadium to Barry Field. (Shuttle service will begin upon the completion of the graduation ceremony).

The school district is advising anyone interested in attending the graduation to carpool if possible.